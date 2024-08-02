‘I am not dead…’: Akshay Kumar reveals receiving ‘condolence messages’

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar clapped back at trolls with an epic reply, as he revealed receiving ‘condolence messages’ following a string of flops.

At the trailer launch event of his forthcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’, on Friday, Akshay Kumar gets candid about his dry spell in Bollywood and disclosed that he started getting mournful messages from people after a series of his films failed to perform at the ticket windows.

Addressing those messages, Kumar quipped, “Abbey mara nahi hoon main (I am not dead)!”

He continued, “It feels like people are sending obituary messages, how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be back’, I called him up and asked why he wrote this. What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone?”

“I am here and I’ll keep working. Main hamesha kaam karte rahunga, chahe log kuch bhi bole (I will continue working, no matter what people say),” he asserted. “I wake up in the morning, exercise, leave for work and return home. Jo bhi kamata hoon apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi ka kuch khaunga nahi main kabhi (I work hard to earn money. I will never ask anyone for help). I’ll keep on working till they shoot me down.”

Notably, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Chitrangada Singh. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

Meanwhile, his last two releases of 2024, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Sarfira’ failed to perform at the Box Office.