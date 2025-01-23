Akshay Kumar wants correction in Indian history books for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has starred in various biopics, has called for a correction in the Indian history books.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Known for his action and comedy films, the Bollywood actor turned his attention towards biopics in recent years.

Akshay Kumar first starred as Lakshmi Kant Chauhan in 2018’s biopic, ‘Pad Man’ and has since played several historical Indian figures in movies such as 2018’s ‘Gold,’ ‘Kesari’ (2019), ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ (2022), ‘Mission Raniganj’ (2023), and ‘Sarfira’ (2024).

Almost all of the film failed at the box office as audiences showed little to no interest in going to the cinemas to watch the movies.

However, the Bollywood actor remains committed to making such films as his upcoming title ‘Sky Force’ is set to hit theatres on January 24.

The makers tout it as a film based on true stories and see Akshay Kumar play Wing Commander KO Ajuha (inspired by Indian pilot OP Taneja in the 1965 Pak-India war).

Amid a series of box office flops, most of which were biopics, the Bollywood actor has explained the reason behind taking up such films.

Read more: Akshay Kumar says he was ‘removed’ from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise

According to Akshay Kumar, he intends to teach upcoming generations about the ‘true heroes’ of India which are not mentioned in the Indian history books.

“There are so many things which are not there in the books. I intentionally play roles which are not a part of our books. I want to do this. They are all unknown heroes. People do not know anything about them because nobody goes deep. I go for these kinds of roles,” he said.

The Bollywood actor lamented that Indian history books mention Mughal rulers, however, there are not many stories about the Indian army.

“A lot of things there need to be corrected. We read about Akbar or Aurangzeb but do not read about our own heroes. They need to be mentioned. There are so many stories from the Army. So many people have been honoured with the Param Veer Chakra. I think history needs to be corrected and these kinds of leaders should be brought in and told to our generation,” he said.