Alia Bhatt advised to ‘run far’ from Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt has been advised to run far away from her star husband Ranbir Kapoor by netizens.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Netizens advised Alia Bhatt to ‘get out’ of the marriage with Ranbir Kapoor and ‘run far’ away after the latter announced how his better half completely let go of her personality after their marriage to adjust with him, while he has not made any major changes in himself.

In a recent outing on a podcast, Kapoor was heard saying, “When you’re in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She’s [Bhatt] also letting go of her personality.”

“Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. We’re adjusting to each other trying to make it liveable for each other. Because it’s impossible for two people to like each other the way they are,” he told the host.

Quoting an example of the changes the ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ actor underwent, he detailed, “She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father’s tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that’s not easy when you’ve lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She’s someone who instinctively reacts to say if Raha falls down. There’s a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease.”

“I hope I could say there’s something I did to put her at ease, but I don’t think I’ve done it yet,” confessed the ‘Sanju’ actor.

Reacting to the interview on social media, an X user penned, “This sounds so wrong. Letting go of one’s personality is not at all possible. You cannot be with someone who doesn’t allow you to be yourself. Adjustment and acceptance go hand in hand.”

“Everything I’ve learned about this couple has been against my will. The father of your child wanting you to get rid of your personality…GIRL GET OUT OF THERE,” advised another.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on the ‘cheater’ tag

“Alia was so bubbly fun when Ranbir was not in her life! She was real and a breath of fresh air then he came, it was almost as if Alia had to tone down her fun side and act all mature. Your man shouldn’t have to change you but should accept you for who you are,” one more noted, while someone went on to bluntly advise, “Girl run far, run fast.”