Allu Arjun house attack: Security beefed up after attackers get bail

Security at South Indian superstar Allu Arjun’s house has been stepped up as all six accused of the attack were granted bail by the Hyderabad court on Monday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, the six protestors, who claimed to be members of Osmania University – Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were arrested after vandalising superstar Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, in response to the killing of a woman during the stampede at his film ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere, at Sandhya Theatre.

In the latest development, all six of them were granted bail by the Hyderabad court, following which, security has been beefed up at the actor’s home in Telangana’s capital.

The attack at Arjun’s home has also led to a political slugfest in India, with BJP alleging the link between the attackers and CM Revanth Reddy’s Kodangal assembly constituency, based on some photos.

Notably, CM Reddy has previously condemned the attack at the actor’s residence. He directed the DGP and commissioner of police to be strict in maintaining law and order.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s father visits ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere stampede victim

For the unversed, Arjun’s surprise visit to the screening event earlier this month, triggered a massive crowd of fans at the venue, resulting in a stampede.

During the panic situation, a woman named Revathi and her son Sri Tej lost consciousness, and she was declared dead upon arrival at the Durga Bhai Deshmukh Hospital.

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ extended financial assistance of INR5 million to the victim’s family, as her injured son receives treatment at a private hospital.

Previously, Arjun also pledged the assistance of INR2.5 million whereas the film’s director Sukumar and his wife Tabitha gave INR5 lacs to help the family.