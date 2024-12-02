Ananya Panday’s father Chunky points out flaws in her acting

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday bagged the Filmfare OTT Award for starring in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ however, her father Chunky Panday thinks there are some flaws in her acting.

During their chat on the ‘We Are Yuvaa’ YouTube channel, Ananya Pandey asked her father about his view of her as an actor.

“At home or on screen? Mum thinks I am a better actor at home than on screen,” the Bollywood actor responded by saying.

At this, the ‘Call Me Bae’ star revealed, “Whenever my mom and dad fight, she tells him ‘Save it for the screen’, I find it damn funny.”

However, Chunky Panday said that his daughter left him surprised with her acting in ‘Call Me Bae.’

“You are a surprising actor. You have surprised me with a few of your performances, especially with the first one I saw. But now what I saw in Call Me Bae, to kind of pull off those 7-8 episodes and still be pleasant to the eye and you want to watch it again and again, I think that’s a great achievement. That’s something I would never be able to do. I can pull off a few nice scenes in films, but carrying a whole film or show with you, that’s why I want to get your DNA checked,” the Bollywood actor said.

Ananya Panday then asked her father his thoughts on her flaws in the acting.

“What is something I can work on? You keep saying its my voice, but do you think it has gotten better?” she inquired.

Responding to the question, Chunky Panday said, “Sometimes, I feel you can remove the shriek. Do you think I have gotten better? Slightly. But every time you shriek, I want to call you up wherever you are at that time. Even I have got so many flaws, every actor has flaws. Actually, we become good actors because of our flaws.”