Ananya Panday’s ‘Call Me Bae’ renewed for season 2

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday’s debut web series “Call Me Bae” has been renewed for a second season following the success of the first season.

Amazon Prime Video and the actress took to Instagram to make the announcement about the second season.

“Our day couldn’t get any bae-tter. Bella is coming to swoon us over again with a new season,” they wrote in the caption of the post.

The makers of ‘Call Me Bae’ revealed that season 2 of the show was already in development, with Ananya Panday set to reprise her role.

Directed by Colin D’Cunha, season one shows Bella’s (Ananya Panday) life as an heiress is upended after her family disowns her.

After a number of incidents that change the entire course of her life, the story then follows Bella’s journey of self-discovery as she evolves into an independent woman who can take care of herself.

‘Call Me Bae’ is written by Ishita Moitra, Rohit Nair, and Samina Motlekar, co-starring Panday with Bollywood actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Riya Sen, Mini Mathur, Suchitra Pillai, Karishma Tanna and Sayani Gupta in key roles.

The show is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

In an earlier interview, Ananya Panday shed light on her role in the Amazon Prime Video series and its impact on her life and career.

“In Call Me Bae, I don’t want to give spoilers, but it gets into a zone that stands up for women, women empowerment and the MeToo issue. It is something that I may not have been fully able to speak about in real life because of various reasons. But, if I can do that through my work, I feel like that also has a large impact,” she said.

“As an actor, I don’t think I will ever do something that goes against my beliefs as a human being, because I know the impact it has on people. Our country gets influenced easily. I get influenced so easily. I understand it and that’s why it is important to be aware of the work you put out there,” the Bollywood star added.