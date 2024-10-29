Arshad Warsi reveals reason behind decision to quit ‘Jolly LLB 2’

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has broken his silence on his departure from “Jolly LLB 2” led by actor Akshay Kumar.

Warsi starred in the first “Jolly LLB” film in 2013 which turned out to be a hit at the Box Office.

However, fans were left disappointed when the sequel did not feature the Bollywood actor, instead Akshay Kumar replaced him in the film.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Arshad Warsi revealed the reason behind his decision to not become part of the second instalement of ‘Jolly LLB’.

“I didn’t like the script of the film, and this isn’t a case of sour grapes. I’m just being honest. I’m not a greedy guy—I don’t want to do every film that comes my way. It takes a lot to get me out of the house; I’m lazy as hell,” the Bollywood actor said.

Warsi revealed that he recommended Akshay Kumar’s name to the makers for the lead role in the sequel.

“I think Fox Star Studios (the production house of Jolly LLB 2) wanted Akshay to do it and Akshay also wanted to do it. I wasn’t all happy with the script but I still would have done it because it was Subhash Kapoor’s directorial. Subhash is one of great friends and if he says that ‘this is the worst film,’ I will do it,” he said.

“I actually told him to take Akshay and make the film because with me you will get the crowd of 500 people but with Akshay you will get 5000 people. As in you will be able to fulfil your dream, the way it is supposed to be done with Akshay but not with me. That’s how simple it is,” the Bollywood star added.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will return for their respective roles from the previous two movies for the third instalment of the courtroom drama.

India-based media outlet had reported that ‘Jolly LLB 3’ will witness the return of both previous protagonists – Kumar and Warsi – in the parallel leads.

The upcoming title will also feature Saurabh Shukla, who played Justice Tripathi in both films, along with Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao. The film is set to release in April of next year.