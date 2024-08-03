Aruba Mirza parts ways from fiance Harris Sulaiman

Winner of ‘Tamasha season 2’, Aruba Mirza announced on Saturday, that she and her fiance Harris Sulaiman have parted ways, after two years of engagement.

Taking to her Instagram stories early this morning, actor and ‘Tamasha’ alum, Aruba Mirza announced that she and Harris Sulaiman are no longer together, and the ‘mutual decision’ has been taken due to ‘personal reasons’.

“I wanted to let you guys know that Harris and I have decided to part our ways,” read the statement from Mirza. “This was a mutual decision because of personal reasons.”

“This was not easy for either of us, but we believe it is the best path forward,” she added. Further requesting privacy from her fans, the celebrity noted, “As we move forward separately, we ask for your understanding and respect [for] both of us & our privacy!”

Notably, engagement with Harris Sulaiman, in 2022, was the second relationship of Aruba Mirza.

While more details regarding her first marriage are not known, she has a daughter named Elisha with her ex-husband. The star kid appeared in the second season of Adnan Siddiqui-hosted reality show ‘Tamasha’, to support her mother.