WATCH: Rishabh Pant’s off-balance scoop goes for six in Perth Test

There are batters in Test cricket who typically employ traditional cricketing techniques, while others, such as Rishabh Pant, are known for their unconventional yet effective shots.

During the first AUS v IND Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant showcased yet another remarkable shot against the Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Pant appeared at ease alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy as they steadily mounted a response to India’s earlier collapse in the first game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On the final delivery of Cummins’ 12th over, Rishabh Pant executed a stunning shot, kneeling to connect with a full delivery outside the off-stump and sending the ball soaring over the fine leg boundary for six.

The way Pant maneuvered to the off-side and directed the ball in such an unexpected manner was truly a sight to behold.

However, he could not sustain his aggressive approach alongside Reddy, as he was dismissed shortly thereafter, with Steve Smith taking a sharp catch at second slip off a leading edge.

India’s top and middle-order batting struggled following their decision to bat first

What initially seemed like a favourable toss and a sound decision by the Indian team quickly deteriorated, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal fell for eight and 23-ball ducks, respectively in the first AUS v IND game at Perth Stadium.

KL Rahul showed resilience during his innings, but he too was dismissed when Josh Hazlewood claimed his second wicket of the day, and later removed Virat Kohli for a mere five runs.

Ultimately, India was bowled out for 150, with Reddy, the top-scorer, being the last wicket to fall after a commendable effort.

At the Stumps of Day 1 of the first AUS v IND game, Australia were reeling at 67 for seven, trailing the visitors by 83 runs.