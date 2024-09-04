Australia script history with most powerplay runs in T20I

Australia on Tuesday registered a new world record by scoring the most runs in a T20I powerplay in their game against Scotland.

The Mitchell Marsh-led side scored 113 runs over the loss of one wicket in the first six overs while chasing a target of 155 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

After the dismissal of opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk on a duck on the third ball of the first over, Marsh joined Travis Head to launch a brutal assault on Scotland’s bowling attack.

The two amassed 113 runs in the first powerplay, breaking the record previously held by South Africa when they scored 102/0 in six overs against West Indies back in 2023.

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed on the very first delivery of the seventh over, however, Travis Head continued his fireworks and smashed 80 runs off 25 deliveries, before his dismissal.

His fiery inning was laced with five sixes and 12 fours.

Australia chased down the 155-run target in 9.4 overs after losing three wickets to record a comprehensive win over Scotland.

Read more: Warner keeps door open for Champions Trophy after retirement call

It is worth mentioning here that South Africa was the only team that crossed the 100-run mark in the T20I powerplay prior to Australia’s record.

Highest Powerplay Scores in T20Is:

Australia – 113/1 vs Scotland, 2024

South Africa – 102/0 vs West Indies, 2023

West Indies – 98/4 vs Sri Lanka, 2021

West Indies – 93/0 vs Ireland, 2020

West Indies – 92/1 vs Afghanistan, 2024