Ayeza Khan meets Ertugrul Ghazi actor, pictures go viral

Actor Ayeza Khan recently met with Ertugrul Ghazi star Gülsim Ali and the pictures of their meeting went viral.

They took to the images and video-sharing social media application Instagram to share their picture galleries.

The Koi Chand Rakh star said that it is always a pleasure to see Ertugrul Ghazi star, adding that she is keen to meet her in the future as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)



In her reply, Gülsim Ali wrote that she hopes to see Ayeza Khan again as well.

The Ertugrul Ghazi actor thanked Ayeza Khan for gifting her a bouquet and said her “special” person.

“With my friend @ayezakhan.ak; you’re very special dear, love you 💓and thanks for this beautiful flowers 💐” Gülsim Ali wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

The Pakistani actor replied to the two-picture album with heart emojis.

Both celebrities have a big fan base on social media. They share clicks of their photoshoots and behind the scenes of their projects frequently for their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Earlier, actor Humaima Malick met one of the producers of the iconic Turkish serial Kemal Tekden and thanked him for his hospital.

“The man behind the world-famous Turkish series, “Diriliş Ertuğrul”,” her caption read. “Sir, thank you so much for your hospitality 🙏.”

