Pakistan all-rounder calls Babar Azam’s captaincy approach ‘defensive’

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal has said that white-ball captain Babar Azam is defensive in his approach while red-ball skipper Shan Masood prefers an aggressive approach.

Jamal, who has played under the captaincy of both players, was asked to highlight the key features of both captains’ approach during a recent interview.

The all-rounder began by highlighting the different mindsets of both Babar Azam and Shan Masood as they lead their team.

According to Aamer Jamal, Pakistan’s white-ball captain lead the team with a defensive approach while Masood takes the attack to the opposition.

“When it comes to captaincy, both have their own different mindsets. Shan Bhai’s approach is different, and Bobby Bhai’s approach is different,” said the all-rounder. “I have had good terms with Shan Bhai since the time I played first-class cricket. When I joined the Pakistan team for practice bowling, he treated me very well.”

Despite Babar and Masood’s different methods, Jamal said that he has a good understanding with both players.

“Both have different mindsets. I believe Bobby Bhai is a bit defensive. He thinks about securing the team first. Shani Bhai is a bit aggressive as he believes if somebody throws a punch, you should too,” he added.

However, the all-round asserted that Babar Azam and Shan Masood understand their players and keep asking them about their needs and requirements during the game.

Amir Jamal made his debut in international cricket in 2022 in a home T20I series against England under Babar Azam’s captaincy. He went on to make his Test debut in 2023 under the captaincy of Masood.

Since his debut, he represented Pakistan in three Tests where he scored 143 runs and picked up 18 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.