Monday, November 4, 2024
‘Baby John’ taster cut: Varun Dhawan shows off never-seen-before avatar against menacing Jackie Shroff

After running it exclusively in theatres with the recent releases ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the makers of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ have now dropped the taster cut of the film on the internet.

After an exclusive theatrical run of three days, the taster cut of ‘Baby John’ was released digitally on Monday morning and the almost-two-minute-long clip of the out-and-out action entertainer sees Varun Dhawan unleash a never-seen-before, raw, massy avatar.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Throughout the video, Dhawan is seen in different looks, be it his rugged, long-hair introduction look, or the one as a clean-shaven cop, raising the intrigue factor for the viewers, while the two female leads Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh and antagonist Jackie Shroff further fuels the anticipation.

The taster cut ends with the message, “Good vibes only.”

To note, ‘Baby John’ is an official remake of Atlee’s Tamil-language hit ‘Theri’ (2016), starring Thalapathy Vijay with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. The ‘Jawan’ filmmaker also co-produced the remake with his wife Priya under their banner A for Apple Productions, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals the name of his months-old daughter

Co-written and directed by Kalees, the action-packed thriller stars Dhwan in the titular role along with Suresh and Gabbi, while Shroff plays the main antagonist Babbar Sher in the title.

Rajpal Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha and Zakir Hussain have pivotal roles in the film, alongside special cameos of Sanya Malhotra and Salman Khan.

After being postponed from earlier planned slate of May, ‘Baby John’ will now arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

