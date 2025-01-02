Balochistan Assembly calls for internet restoration in Panjgur

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of internet service in Panjgur district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

National Party MPA Rahmat Saleh Baloch tabled the resolution in the provincial assembly which stated that Panjgur has been facing an internet shutdown for more than three years.

The resolution said that the internet and 4G services had been disconnected in the area, causing severe difficulties for citizens especially students are being affected most.

MPA Rahmat Saleh Baloch stressed that residents and businesses are unable to perform their regular work even needy persons cannot register themselves for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The resolution urged the authorities to restore the internet and 4G services in Panjgur.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident yesterday, hundreds of landline phones went dead in Balochistan when unknown miscreants cut off the main cable of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL).

The incident occurred in the Sordo area of Panjgur where miscreants cut-off the main cable of PTCL resulting in the suspension of telephone connections across the larger area.

According to reports hundreds of households and business affected by the incident, facing a severe inconvenience due to the failure of telephone network.

Upon being informed, PTCL teams reached the spot and started the maintenance work to restore the landline connections.

The provincial government has also imposed section 144 in Balochistan, to prevent the blockages of highways after several main roads were blocked by protesters in recent days.