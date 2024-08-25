Bangladesh clinch maiden Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh on Sunday registered a maiden Test victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Chasing the 30-run target after bowling Pakistan out for 148 runs during their second innings, Bangladesh had no trouble as Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9) guided the visitors to the target in just 6.3 overs.

This was the first time Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in a Test match as the previous 13 meetings between the two sides ended in 12 victories for Pakistan and one match was drawn.

Earlier, the home team started the final day with a 94-run deficit. Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood were unbeaten at 12 and 9 respectively.

However, Shan could add only five runs to his account, as Hasan Mahmud sent him back in the second over of the day.

Babar Azam came out to bat and got a lifeline as Litton Das dropped him on the first ball. He along with Abdullah showed some resistance with a 38-run partnership before Nahid Rana ended Babar’s 22-run knock.

Saud Shakeel bagged his first duck in international cricket as he got stumped in the next over, leaving Pakistan reeling at 67-4.

Abdullah then added 37 runs for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan before falling prey to Shakib Al Hasan. The opening batter scored a gutsy 36 off 86.

Salman Ali Agha was the last wicket to fall before lunch as Rizwan scored 21 to drag the total to 108-6.

The home side had a disappointing start to their second innings on Day 4 as opening batter Saim Ayub (1) perished in the third over, falling victim to Shoriful Islam.

In response to Pakistan’s 448/6d, Bangladesh piled up a mammoth 565 all-out in the first innings, courtesy of a splendid seventh-wicket partnership between Rahim and Miraz.