Barrister Zafar refutes reports about Asad Qaiser’s nomination as PTI chairman

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar has refuted the reports about his meeting with party founder Imran Khan where he nominated Asad Qaiser as party chairman, ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Barrister Zafar denied giving a statement about the change in the top leadership of the former ruling party.

“A fake news attributed to me is making rounds that Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan have been appointed chairman and secretary general. I have not given any such statement,” he wrote in his post.

His rebuttal came soon after reports emerged that Imran Khan had removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the top position of the party and nominated former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser to replace him as PTI chairman.

Reports quoted Barrister Ali Zafar as saying that the party founder took the decision to give a chance to seasoned leaders to lead the PTI.

It is worth mentioning here that reports had said that Salman Akram Raja, the current secretary general, resigned from the post after the PTI protest in Islamabad.

The reports of change in top leadership came after party leaders were severely criticised over their absence from the PTI protest in Islamabad.

Sources had said that Salman Akram Raja’s resignation is expected to be followed by more.

The former ruling party is in turmoil following the arrest of hundreds of its workers after the authorities launched a grand operation against the PTI protesters in Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed party chairman in December 2023 and replaced Imran Khan.

Barrister Khan was nominated by the former prime minister for the top slot after his disqualification in the wake of the Toshakhana case.