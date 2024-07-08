Bilawal Bhutto says pledged free electricity units on premiership

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the promise of providing free 300 units of electricity was subjected to his election as the prime minister, ARY News reported.
Addressing a presser in Peshawar, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that every political party announces a manifesto for the elections.
“Providing 300 units of free electricity, Labour Card and Kissaan card were also part of our manifesto. I promised to implement my manifesto after being elected as the prime minister,” the PPP chairman added.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would have implemented his manifesto, if his party formed the government in the centre.
He; however, said that the PPP-led Sindh government is launching a free solar power project for the needy people in the province.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added that his party is ‘not interested’ in power or ministries but wants to solve the issues being faced by the people.He was of the view that further measures are needed to be taken to revive the economy.
The PPP chairman also stressed the importance of joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, saying that decisions made with consensus will be better for the country.
Earlier, the PPP chairman said that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) abolition is in the party’s manifesto.
Addressing the budget session of the NA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed NAB used to carry out political engineering and revenge and defame politicians.
The graft-buster body has dented the country’s economy and democracy, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged, adding that NAB and the economy cannot work simultaneously.
The PPP leader regretted the lack of consensus on NAB’s abolition.
On budget 2024-25, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP decided to support PML-N for the sake of the federation’s survival and complained of PML-N not implementing the pact agreed between both the parties.