BISP Kafaalat Program eligibility through ID card update

LAHORE: The core initiative of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Benazir Kafaalat Program, which was initiated in 2008 to assist inflation hit families across Pakistan.

The initiative become the largest cash transfer programme in Pakistan’s history, aiming to alleviate the hardships of marginalized communities.

In the short term, the program seeks to shield vulnerable families, especially women, from the adverse impacts of slow economic growth, inflation, and food crises by offering cash assistance.

Long-term goals include eradicating extreme poverty and empowering women, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, the Benazir Kafaalat Program supports over 9.3 million families across Pakistan, providing Rs 10,500 per quarter to eligible women.

This amount is set to increase to Rs 13,500 per quarter from next year 2025.

Check family Eligibility Online

Families can verify their eligibility online by entering their Computersied National Identity Card (CNIC) on the official BISP website, ensuring transparent access to assistance.

Interested applicants can check their eligibility by clicking this link (https://8171.bisp.gov.pk/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1).

This link will take you to the official page where you need to enter your ID card number and rewrite the given code before clicking the search button.

After you click the search button, you will get the results regarding the eligibility.