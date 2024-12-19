WATCH: Blindfolded man cuts cucumber held in person’s mouth with chainsaw

An Indian martial artist group set a bizarre but dangerous Guinness World Record with cucumbers and a chainsaw.

According to Indian media reports, a group of skilled martial artists from “Bir Khalsa” has achieved a mind-boggling Guinness World Record.

They made the record for cutting most slices of a cucumber held in a person’s mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute.

The record-making attempt, which was aired on the Italian TV series ‘Lo Show Dei Record,’ showed the team’s precision and mastery.

Guinness World Records shared the video of the event on Instagram with the caption, “most slices of a cucumber held in a person’s mouth with a chainsaw while blindfolded in one minute is 71 by Bir Khalsa from India”.

In the video, a member of the team held the cucumber in his mouth, while another blindfolded man carefully sliced the cucumber with an electric chainsaw, whereas the third member of the team was continuously supplying the cucumbers.

The successful attempt resulted in 71 slices, with no injuries reported.

This is not the first record of Bir Khalsa according to the Guinness Book as they have set multiple world records.

