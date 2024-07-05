Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie title, first look revealed

Apple unveiled the first look poster and title of Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie on Friday while the teaser for the film will drop this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The film will be simply called “F1” as the streamer dropped the first-look poster on social media.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie will hit theaters on June 25, 2025.

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming done during selected grand prix weekends.

The ‘F1’ plot will see Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at APX.

The production team have had a garage and pit wall stand as a fictional 11th ‘APX GP’ team.

Made in collaboration with Formula 1, the makers of ‘F1’ shot the movie during the British Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Academy Award-nominee Kerry Condon, Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Emmy Award-winner, Golden Globe Award nominee Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.