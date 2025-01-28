Bumrah named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024.

The right-arm pacer won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award following his extraordinary outing for India throughout 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah pipped Australia’s Travis Head and England batting duo Joe Root and Harry Brook for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

The star pacer has become the fifth Indian to have bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Award from India following Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

Bumrah had an extraordinary 2024 as he played a crucial role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 while he was also the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year.

Despite India’s loss in the series, the Indian pacer was named the Player of the Series award for his staggering 32 wickets across five Tests.

The Indian pacer, who is currently ranked No.1 bowler in the ICC Test Rankings, became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling side with 15 wickets which came at an astonishing average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17.

The star pacer also bagged the Player of the Tournament.

In the red-ball format, Bumrah was as crucial to India as he picked up 71 wickets in just 13 matches, the highest by any bowler in 2024.

The right-arm pacer ended 2024 as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket and also bagged a record 77 wickets during 2023-2025 WTC cycle.