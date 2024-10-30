Bushra Bibi ‘sets out to meet’ her incarcerated husband in Rawalpindi

Former first lady, Bushra Bibi Wednesday set out for Rawalpindi from Peshawar to meet her incarcerated husband PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Bushra Bibi has reportedly departed to meet the PTI founder and will proceed to Lahore afterward, according to sources. She was escorted under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s security team, with Special Assistant Mishal Azam accompanying her.

During her stay in Peshawar, Bushra Bibi paid respects at two local shrines. She visited the shrine of Shah Qabool Auliya in the old city area and offered flowers at the shrine of Ashaab Baba, the sources said.

On October 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi against Rs1 million surety bonds.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and his wife from the Adiala Jail.