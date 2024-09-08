Cat weighing whopping 17kg put on strict diet

A cat living in the basement of a Russian hospital was put on a strict diet after it was found to be a whopping 17 kilogrammes, equivalent to a small human child.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the cat was living in the basement of a hospital in Perm City of Russia after the previous owners abandoned the cat.

The hospital staff had been feeding the cat, named Kroshik or ‘Crumbs’ in Russian, biscuits and soup, leading the feline to gain a significant amount of weight.

Due to the rich diet, Kroshik continued growing in size, to the point where he could not even walk.

Later, rescue workers took Kroshik to a clinic where the veterinarian found it challenging to conduct an ultrasound on the chubby feline due to its weight.

Consequently, the doctors put the cat on a diet and are planning to get the Kroshik to sporadically walk on a treadmill to shed some fat.

“Kroshik’s story is an extremely rare case when someone loved a cat so much that they fed him to such a state,” workers at the Matroskin Shelter told local media.

According to reports, workers at the shelter have devised a plan to make the overweight feline work out and stay on a healthy diet until he loses three-fourths of his weight.