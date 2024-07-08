Class 10 student dies of heart attack

A tragic incident unfolded in the Dosa district of Rajasthan, India where a class 10 student collapsed and died while walking towards his classroom.

The student, identified as Yatendra Upadhyay, was walking to his classroom in the morning when he suddenly fell on his face and lost consciousness.

The teachers immediately responded, picking him up and rushing him to the hospital. However, upon arrival, he was declared brought dead.

According to the boy’s family, Yatendra had been suffering from a heart condition since childhood and was under ongoing treatment.

He had previously been admitted to JK Lone Hospital three years ago due to his illness. The family believes that his heart condition led to his sudden death at school.

The police quickly arrived at the school to investigate.

However, the family declined to have a post-mortem conducted on Yatendra’s body, citing his known medical history.

Consequently, the body was handed over to the family for final rites.