CM Gandapur inaugurates first phase of Police Lines Building Mardan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday visited district Mardan and formally inaugurated first phase of Police Line building.

Provincial Minister Zahir Shah Toru, MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Ayaz, other relevant officials and local elected public representatives were also present on the occasion.

First phase of new building of Police Line that comprise admin block, staff barracks, residential hostel and other allied facilities has been completed with a cost of Rs. 395 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that our police force have rendered countless sacrifices for restoring peace and tranquility in the region and we are proud of their sacrifices, bravery, resolve, commitment and professional enthusiasm.

He maintained that despite the untoward situation and multiple challenges, KP police force have played front line role in the war against terrorism sacrificing large number of police personnel in line of duty.

He termed maintaining of law and order as topmost priority of government and said that initiatives are underway for strengthening police department as well as transforming the overall policing in line with the contemporary needs and requirements.

Chief Minister maintained that legislation on the matters related to police Shuhada package is also in progress adding that heirs of police and other martyred government officials would be provided with free plots in provincial hosing schemes.

During visit, CM Gandapur was briefed about various development projects being executed in district Mardan.

He also announced Rs1 billion for each provincial constituency and said that development schemes needing urgent execution should be proposed and carried out under this fund.

He said that entire process of these projects including their PC-l and tenders would be carried out at local level to ensure that the projects are finalized and implemented in accordance with needs and aspirations of local people.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also assured to immediately provide funds for completion of remaining work in DHQ and Children Hospital in Mardan and directed to complete these projects within the stipulated time limit.

Talking to media, CM Gandapur said that decisions taken in 2nd meeting of provincial apex committee would be implemented in latter and spirit.

He said that government has presented tax free budget prioritizing the wellbeing of common man in the province.