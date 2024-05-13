CM Murad for converting RO plants to solar energy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Public Health Department to prepare a ‘comprehensive’ scheme to convert non-functional RO plants to solar energy, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a joint meeting of different departments, CM Murad Ali Shah was informed that some RO plants are not functioning due to technical issues or for want of electricity. He directed to incorporate schemes in the upcoming budget so that the non-functional RO plants could be operationalised by repairing and converting them into solar energy.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that he had received numerous complaints during the meeting against the non-functioning of the RO plants installed in various villages.

At this, Secretary PHE Sohail Qureshi told the CM that in March, they repaired and functionalised 140 RO plants in various districts including 26 in the villages of Badin, seven in Sujawal, 10 in Matiari, three in Jamshoro, eight in Karachi, nine in Mirpurkhas, 10 in Tharparkar and 10 in Tando Allahyar.

The chief minister also directed the Energy department to approach the Hyderabad Electric Supply Corporation (HESCO) and the Sukkur Electric Supply Corporation (SEPCO) authorities to ask them not to resort to prolonged load shedding during the sweltering weather.

“The rural areas of the province are in the grip of hot weather, power-distributing companies should take care of the people by not resorting to load shedding during mid-day,” CM Murad Ali Shah added said.

The chief minister directed the local government department to complete the transition period of local councils, which is still in progress so that elected people can serve the people of their respective areas.

The CM said that during his meeting with the elected representatives of local councils in the divisional headquarters, he was told that the transition period was in progress in their areas. Secretary Local govt Khalid Hyder Shah said that some local bodies have not completed their transition work.

The CM directed the local government Secretary to complete the transition at once and hand over powers to the elected representatives so that they could serve their people.