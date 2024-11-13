Coldplay adds new date to India tour citing ‘incredible fan demand’

Citing incredible demand from fans, British rock band Coldplay has added one more date to its India tour in January 2025.

After adding a date to the original two-show Mumbai leg, the popular musical band from the UK, Coldplay, who is returning to India after eight years, has added one more show to its ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’, citing incredible fan demand.

The fourth concert in India will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on January 25 and the tickets for the same will go on general sale from November 16.

The new date addition followed the ticket scalping fiasco after they were sold out within minutes.

It is pertinent to note here that Coldplay is scheduled to perform at the DY Patil Stadium of Mumbai, on January 18, 19 and 21, before they will head to the largest city of Gujarat, to perform on the 25th.

For the unversed, Coldplay, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion, last performed in Mumbai, India, in 2016, as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Meanwhile, apart from India, the Asia leg of their global tour also includes shows in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Seoul.