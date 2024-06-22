CTD apprehends 22 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended 22 terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operations were carried out in cities including Lahore, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan.

Two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Lahore, while an Al-Qaeda operative was apprehended from Attock.

The CTD recovered explosives, including three handmade bombs, eight detonators, and an IED bomb, as well as safety fuses, mobile phones, and cash from the terrorists.

The terrorists were planning attacks at various locations, said the spokesperson.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a raid and arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a banned organization named Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The spokesperson stated that the law enforcement officials are checking the criminal record of the arrested ‘terrorist’ – identified as Mohammad Zaman alias Adil – hailing from Waziristan.

The CTD officials claimed that the arrested terrorist was trained in Afghanistan and was allegedly engaged in anti-national activities in Pakistan.

READ: CTD apprehends outlawed TTP terrorist in Hyderabad

In a separate operation, the CTD killed a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The intelligence-based anti-terror operation was carried out by the CTD in the Talgai area of Wazir Tehsil of Bannu district.

During the operation, a TTP terrorist identified as Umar alias Mustafa was killed. The Counter Terrorism Department recovered arms and hand grenades from the possession of the dead terrorist.