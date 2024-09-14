Damaged roads in Karachi demand immediate attention

KARACHI: Following the last monsoon spell in Karachi, the roads of the metropolis are exhibiting the ruins of Mohenjo-Daro and demands immediate attention, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Altaf A. Ghaffar, has made a strong appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to take immediate action to improve Karachi’s crumbling road infrastructure.

Referring to numerous complaints from the business community, Ghaffar stressed that the delay in road maintenance, especially during this year’s monsoon rains, has not only disrupted business activities but also caused immense hardship for the general public to commute.

He noted that Karachiites suffer daily on streets where broken roads and overflowing sewage lines have made it nearly impossible to walk or drive.

Ghaffar pointed out that key areas in South District, such as Jodia Bazar, Maripur, Keamari, Bolton Market, Lyari, MA Jinnah Road, and nearby industrial and residential zones.

He warned that the negligence in addressing these conditions is creating deep resentment among residents who feel deprived of basic amenities despite paying high taxes.

He raised the critical issue of Karachi’s contribution to the economy, questioning why a city that generates over 65 percent of national revenue and 95 percent of provincial revenue is still neglected.

The lack of road repairs has turned commuting into a life-threatening ordeal, with frequent traffic jams leading frustrated drivers to violate traffic rules, worsening the situation and causing accidents.

Ghaffar also pointed out the stark contrast between the condition of roads in elite areas and other parts of Karachi, where the infrastructure is in severe disrepair. He cautioned that this growing disparity could lead to further feelings of deprivation, potentially sparking serious law and order issues.

He appealed once again to the Sindh government to act swiftly in addressing Karachi’s road problems, reminding them that Karachi is not only a crucial part of Pakistan but also vital to its economic development.