David Warner angry after Billings recreate infamous Malik-Ajmal fielding blunder

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques struggled with the bat in the Sydney derby against the Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League.

In a tense chase of 164 runs, Henriques’ struggles were compounded by a bizarre incident on the field.

When Tanveer Sangha delivered a short ball, Henriques tried to pull it, only to get a top edge that sent the ball high into the air. However, Thunder’s keeper-batter Sam Billings and Sangha ran forward in pursuit, lost track of each other, and ended up leaving it to one another, granting Henriques a fortunate reprieve.

David Warner, the captain of Sixers, wasn’t too happy with the missed chance as he lashed out at the duo.

Henriques eventually gave away his wicket in the next over, but Jordan Silk and Ben Dwarshuis combined to steer the Sixers to a five-wicket victory, securing crucial points in the BBL standings.

Also read: Shoaib Malik recalls Saeed Ajmal’s hilarious drop catch

Earlier, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled the spinner Saeed Ajmal’s hilarious drop catch during an ODI against the West Indies.

Shoaib Malik said it is one of those moments which is funny every time it is discussed. He said the former spinner was sitting with his hands representing a flower to take the catch.

“When he tried to take the catch, the ball was completely away from his hands. My mistake was that I should have said yes to that catch, but when I saw him fold his hands like a flower, I felt it was too easy. It was a dolly and that Saeed would catch it,” the former Pakistani captain said.

He added: “So when that catch was put down, I asked him ‘Why didn’t you take that catch?’. He said ‘I folded my hands like that because I was getting ready to take it in case you drop it. I was like ‘Boss, I had let it go already’.

He said Saeed Ajmal is a “wonderful chap” who makes everyone laugh.