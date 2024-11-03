‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer

Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek, best known for the popular drama “Dawson’s Creek,” has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he has “been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

James Van Der Beek said that he was optimistic despite being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

The Hollywood actor is best known for playing the titular role of Dawson in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ from 1998 to 2003.

James Van Der Beek has also featured in shows like “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”, “CSI: Cyber” and “Pose.”

The Hollywood actor has also appeared in several movies including “Varsity Blues”, “Texas Rangers”, “The Rules of Attraction”, “Formosa Betrayed” and “Labor Day.”

Beek is set to appear in “The Real Full Monty” alongside Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, NFL All-Pro Chris Jones, Tyler Posey and Bruno Tonioli.

The two-hour Fox special is aimed at raising awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.

“Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives,” the studio said in a statement.