Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ beats ‘Oppenheimer’

Marvel’s R-rated movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’, on its opening day at the Indian Box Office.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media, the latest superhero film earned a whopping INR25 crores in ticket sales across the country on the first day of release.

With the foreseen number, the title has bagged the sixth spot on the chart of the biggest Hollywood openings in India, surpassing the big hits like Oscar-winning ‘Oppenheimer’, starring Cillian Murphy, and Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which earned INR17.60 and 22.40 crores respectively. However, it still fell short of mega-blockbusters like ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Nonetheless, ‘Deadpool’ threequel even managed to score the biggest opening for any ‘X-Men’ movie, despite being age-restricted, taking the crown previously held by ‘Deadpool 2’, since its release in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Shawn Levy directorial opened to a staggering $180M+ at the worldwide Box Office, on Friday, setting a record for the biggest opening of any R-rated movie.

However, the legacy threequel received polarizing reviews from initial viewers, ranging from absolute blast to overhyped and overrated.