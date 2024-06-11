‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director finally updates on Taylor Swift feature

Swifties, eagerly waiting for the MCU debut of American pop superstar Taylor Swift, with the upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, are in for a disappointment, after long-standing conjecture.

Sorry to break it to you Swifties, but Taylor Swift is not ready to join the superhero universe, at least as yet, and there aren’t any chances of her cameo as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, confirmed director Shawn Levy, exclusively to a foreign-based entertainment publication.

“I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I’m going to default to my very true situation,” Levy told the outlet, responding to the long-standing buzz. “Which is as much as we love each other, the fear of death is so intense in me regarding Ryan [Reynolds] and how he desperately wants to avoid talking about all of these proliferating rumours.”

In an earlier interview, Ryan Reynolds had also addressed these rumours saying, ‘straight-up dishonesty isn’t in the cards’. “Movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool,” he teased.

For the unversed, these speculations began to swirl last year when lead actors of the film, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, were spotted with Swift and Levy, at the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL games, to support Travis Kelce [Swift’s beau].

Apart from the lead stars Reynolds and Jackman, Levy’s superhero film also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

After being delayed from the previous release slates of September and November last year, and then on May 3, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 26.

