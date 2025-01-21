Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Panjab ’95’ postponed again!

Days after finally getting a release date, Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Panjab ’95’ has been delayed once again.

Diljit Dosanjh-led ‘Panjab ’95’, which had been mired with controversies for almost three years at this point and had undergone multiple title changes due to objections from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), was asked to make at least 120 cuts in the film before the Sikh religious body SPGC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) intervened and get the period drama a global release date of February 7, without any cuts.

However, as per the latest development, the controversial film has been postponed once again, as confirmed by its lead actor via an Instagram story.

“We are sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab ’95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control,” Dosanjh wrote on Monday night.

It is to be noted here that director Honey Trehan’s ‘Panjab ’95’, starring Dosanjh along with Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky, is set in the turbulent Amritsar of the north-Indian state of Punjab during the ’90s and follows human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was leading a simple, middle-class life with his wife and two children, before he put himself and his family at risk, following his research on the illegal killings of thousands of Sikhs.

