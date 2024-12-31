ECP restores Adil Bazai as MNA from NA-262 Quetta

ISLAMABAD: The election commission has notified Adil Bazai as Member of the National Assembly (MNA), elected from NA-262 constituency of Quetta. He will be an independent member of the house.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in an official notification, stated that in compliance to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order, previous November 21 notification has been suspended.

The ECP has declared that Adil Bazai would no longer be affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and will be an independent member of the lower house.

The electoral body affirmed that its earlier notification of de-seating Bazai would remain suspended until the Supreme Court’s final ruling.

The ECP has also suspended by election in NA-262 after the apex court’s order.

After being elected as an independent, Adil Bazai had first submitted an affidavit of affiliation with the PML-N and later another oath paper about joining the Sunni Ittehad Council.

He was disqualified on a reference filed by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, for allegedly deviating from party policy during votes on budget and the 26th constitutional amendment.

The disqualification was later overturned by the Supreme Court. The apex court suspended the ECP’s decision, and restored Bazai’s NA membership until a final court verdict.