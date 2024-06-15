Eid-ul-Azha 2024: Over 12,000 cops deployed across Karachi

KARACHI: Approximately 12,781 police officers have been assigned to ensure security during Eid-ul-Azha prayers throughout the city, ARY News reported.

According to a Karachi Police spokesman on Saturday, under the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, the deployment includes 5,600 officers and personnel in the East Zone, 3,656 in the South Zone, and 3,525 in the West Zone.

Additionally, around 2,170 officers and personnel will oversee security at collection points for sacrificial animal hides.

Security measures have been heightened at all major shopping centers, markets, and other crowded locations. The traffic police have also been instructed to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city during Eid-ul-Azha.

Eidul Adha

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.