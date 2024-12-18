Elephant Sonia’s cause of death revealed in autopsy report

KARACHI: A post-mortem report of Elephant Sonia showed that she was suffering from a severe bacterial infection, that led to blood poisoning causing her death.

Four Paws, the international group working for animal welfare, issued a statement regarding the tragic death of Elephant Sonia, saying that the microbiological results from Sonia’s autopsy revealed the presence of various bacteria in her body.

It described an “advanced abscess on Sonia’s foot” as the most likely source of the bacteria which was just recently discovered and treated, saying that “the severe bacterial infection ultimately led to fatal sepsis”.

Sepsis is the body’s most extreme response to an infection, which is the medical name for blood poisoning by germs such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Sepsis can cause shock and organ failure, which can be fatal in up to 50 percent cases.

Four Paws blamed “inappropriate living conditions and malnutrition for Sonia’s and Noor Jehan’s deaths”, adding that the “heartbreaking incident emphasizes the urgent need for proper elephant management”.

The animal welfare group said that it has sent Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) a “diet plan” – includes essential minerals, vitamins, rice balls, electrolytes, fruits, vegetables, and green fodder – to ensure the long-term health of the remaining elephants.

The veterinary experts urged the need to provide medical training for Malika, Madhubala, and their caretakers.

Sonia, the African elephant, breathed her last at Karachi Safari Park earlier this month. According to park officials, Sonia was healthy and had been eating normally until her sudden demise.

A veterinary doctors’ team led by Dr. Ghulam Mustafa conducted the post-mortem of Sonia as Mayor Karachi himself was present to oversee the process.

Dr Amir Khalil, head of the global animal welfare organisation “Four Paws”, monitored the process via video link.