Elton John, 77, has lost sight after severe eye infection

In an upsetting update about his health, music maestro Sir Elton John, 77, revealed that he has lost his sight due to the severe eye infection he suffered in July.

Days after Sir Elton John revealed that he had lost sight in his right eye, due to an infection he sustained while spending his summer time in the South of France, the veteran has his fans more disheartened with another health update.

During his latest public appearance at the charity gala performance of his musical, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, on Sunday night, the veteran shared that he was not able to enjoy the performance as he has lost his eyesight completely now.

Addressing the audience at the Dominion Theatre in London, he said, “As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it.”

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews, as you know, I’ve lost my eyesight, so it’s hard for me to see them, but I love to hear them,” added the veteran. “And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!”

It is worth reminding here that the EGOT winner shared in an Instagram post in September that he had contracted an infection in his eye, due to which he is ‘left with only limited vision in one eye’. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the veteran had noted.