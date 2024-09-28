‘Emily in Paris’ creator comments on Camille Razat’s future in web series

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star said that Camille Camille Razat’s character would not make a reappearance in the next fifth season.

Speaking to an American media outlet, Darren Star said that Camille Razat’s character will ‘probably not’ return for the fifth season of the hit Netflix series.

“I think she is always going to be part of the series. She is part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we are going to see her again. Her story is going to continue,” Darren Star said,

The Emily in Paris creator was uncertain when asked about Camille Razat’s journey in future storylines.

“I don’t know. I think that is a question. Characters can come in and out of a series, but you do not necessarily have to see them,“ he added

“We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her.” added.