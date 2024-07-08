ENG v WI: Shamar Joseph hopes to ‘ruin’ James Anderson’s farewell Test

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has expressed hope to spoil England pacer James Anderson’s farewell Test starting July 10 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Known for his heroics in the historic Test win over Australia at Gabba earlier this year, the England tour will be the young pacer’s first to the country.

Joseph has his eyes set on playing his role as a pace bowler in ruining Anderson’s farewell Test as the two side are set to lock horns in the first Test on July 10.

“He is such an amazing player. Someone I have looked up to. Someone who is very good at this level. You could say he’s perfect because he has a lot of wickets at this level. Definitely, I would want to ruin that farewell for him,” Shamar Joseph said during an interview on Monday.

The young pacer has represented West Indies in two Tests so far, bagging a total of 13 wickets. Seven of those came in the final innings of the second Test against Australia, when he helped his team secure an eight-run win.

On his first game at Lord’s, Joseph expressed his excitement to play at the iconic ground.

Read more: ENG vs WI: Lara questions Pooran’s exclusion from squad

He also recalled his memories of watching cricket at Lord’s, saying, “Oh they’re great. Watching a lot of the Ashes with great fast bowlers, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, all the great fast bowlers come out here and do well. that’s something I would want to do as well.”

England pacer James Anderson’s farewell Test will be his 188th of his career, spanning a little over two decades.

He has taken 700 wickets with an average of 26.52, having an economy of 2.79.