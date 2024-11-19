Prime suspect arrested in egg-seller boy murder case

FAISALABAD: A suspect has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 14-year-old egg seller boy in Faisalabad. ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspect named Junaid, was arrested in the Majhiwal area of Faisalabad. Police revealed that Junaid had been hiding at a relative’s house after committing the heinous crime.

The police said that the suspect first molested the seventh-grade student before murdering him and abandoning the body in a nearby vacant lot.

Abdul Qadir, the victim, used to sell eggs to help cover his educational expenses and was saving money to buy a bicycle.

On the night of the incident, Abdul Qadir left home to sell eggs but never returned. The following morning, his body was discovered by schoolchildren in an empty plot.

The police confirmed that the victim had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon. After completing the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family.

Abdul Qadir was a seventh-grade student and the third among seven siblings. This tragic incident has cast a shadow of sorrow over the community, leaving many in tears, while the mother of the victim is devastated by grief.

The mother has demanded that the perpetrator be punished in the same manner in which her son was killed.

The brutal Faisalabad incident has sparked widespread outrage, with residents launching a social media campaign under the hashtag “#JusticeForAbdulQadir,” calling for immediate justice for the young boy.

Read More: Faisalabad: Domestic worker abducts employer’s 8-year-old daughter

Meanwhile, an eigh-year old girl identified as Zareesha is still missing after being abducted by on November 18.

The domestic worker abducted his employer’s eight-year-old daughter from Faisalabad’s Paharnang area.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, reportedly lured the child of his employer, and fled on the bike of his owner.

Maqsood Ahmed, the father of the abducted girl, reported that the child was playing outside the home when the worker took her away.

Police have registered a case based on Maqsood’s complaint and launched a search operation to recover the child and apprehend the suspect. The incident has caused distress in the neighbourhood as efforts intensify to ensure the safe return of the girl.