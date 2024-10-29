Fazlur Rehman reiterates demand for fresh elections

DI KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his demand for fresh elections in the country, saying that new polls are crucial for Pakistan’s salvation.

Speaking to newsmen, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for free and fair elections and said that the establishment must remain neutral in elections.

“New elections are the only solution to save Pakistan,” he added. The JUI-F chief also criticised the current government, stating that it lacks legitimacy as it was formed through ‘fake’ mandate.

Speaking on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that ‘political’ prisoners should be released.

Speaking on the 26th constitutional amendment, the JUI-F chief said that there were 56 clauses in it, adding that his party decreased the same to 27

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if the JUI-F had not participated, the government would have bought 11 votes.

JUI’s efforts to amend the constitution and promote legitimacy have yielded results, Rehman claimed, adding that PTI’s internal issues led to their abstention from voting.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief rejected the results of the general elections 2024 and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that said that assemblies were ‘sold’. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

“The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable,” he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people’s voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also took a jibe at the federal government for its foreign policy, particularly its stance on Israel and Palestine. “We are being punished for supporting Palestine and opposing Israel,” he said.

“We are being punished for trying to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan,”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if there is to be governance in the country, it will be only according to the constitution.

He said that the JUI-F’s struggle is not for one day and one month, adding that their heirs will continue the struggle.