FIFA confirms plan to launch new game for iOS, Android

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has collaborated with Mythical Games to develop a new mobile football video game for iOS and Android.

The game titled, ‘FIFA Rivals’ will be free-to-play and will also include in-game and web marketplaces, according to a report by Variety.

According to an official description, “In ‘FIFA Rivals,’ gamers will have the unique opportunity to create and manage their very own football club. Players will be able to build, level up and enhance their lineups, and then use their teams against other players in real-time PvP arcade-style gameplay.”

With the presence of in-game and web marketplaces utilizing Mythical Games’ Mythos blockchain, players will be able to buy and sell football stars using real money.

Mattias Grafström, secretary general at FIFA, expressed excitement over the collaboration to bring the game to iOS and Android.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch ‘FIFA Rivals,’ bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio,” he said.

Read more: FIFA features Arif Lohar’s banger on Messi’s birthday

Since its inception in 1993, FIFA game has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

FIFA 12 holds the record for the fastest-selling sports game ever, selling 3.2 million copies in the first week of release.

The most recent title in the series was released on September 30, 2022, and has since sold over 10 million copies.

Mythical Games, which developed Blankos, NFL Rivals, and Nitro Nation World Tour, is the first developer to integrate a blockchain marketplace on iOS and Android.