Firdous Jamal’s son issues warning to YouTubers

Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal’s son Bazil has threatened YouTubers and social media pages with legal action over sharing content related to his family.

The family became the centre of attention following reports that Firdous Jamal was living separately from his family after his wife filed for a divorce.

The veteran Pakistani actor then gave several interviews to YouTubers where he discussed his personal and professional lives and his struggles throughout his career.

Now, his son Bazil Firdous has slammed YouTubers for allegedly spreading defamatory content about his family.

“Our family has become the talk of the town. The videos have been circulating on social media where my wife, my mother, and my sisters have been discussed. I am warning all the YouTubers. I am not asking you to stop doing interviews but at least do not discuss our family,” he said in a video posted to TikTok.

Bazil went on reiterate that the women in his family were not interested in any media attention as his wife was a housewife.

“As a pathan family, we do not bring our women to social media. I am requesting, especially Ambreen Fatima who first made a video that went viral and the debate started,” he said. “I am also warning the Instagram pages to stop using our personal pictures. I also want to request people to stop believing whatever has been told to them from one side.”

The Pakistan actor’s son warned of filing a defamation lawsuit against YouTube channels and social media pages if they continued to share content related to his family.

It is worth mentioning here that Firdous Jamal earlier this year revealed that he battled colon cancer and was on his road to recovery.

The celebrated actor shared that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy to treat the illness.

“I never let people know if I’m sick. I had cancer in my colon. I had surgery and then underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” the veteran added.

Firdous Jamal was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022, as confirmed by his son Hamza in an Instagram post.