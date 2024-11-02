Four Khwarij killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) killed four Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“In the early hours of 02 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, khwarij’s location was effectively engaged by own troops, as a result of which, four khwarij were gunned down.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on October 30, Pakistan security forces killed eight Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while three Pak Army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom.

“On 30 October 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men.

The statement read that during conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which eight khwarij were killed, while seven khwarij were injured.