web analytics
15.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Game Changer’ actor breaks silence on the Box Office failure

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

South Indian actor Anjali, who essayed the pivotal role of Parvathy, in Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’, has finally addressed the Box Office failure of S. Shankar’s film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

For the unversed, veteran Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar made his Telugu debut with the recently released political thriller ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan in double roles, of protagonist Ram Nandan and his father Appanna, along with Kiara Advani and Anjali.

The title opened to negative reviews from critics earlier this month and has earned INR180 crores so far, against the massive budget of INR350-425 crores.

Reacting to these disappointing numbers, Anjali, who played Ram Nandan’s mother in the film, admitted that it ‘hurts’ when projects made with so much passion fail to leave a mark.

“As an actor, I can only take responsibility for how well I played my character,” she said.

Anjali continued, “To hope a movie works at the box office is something we strive for with promotions. But beyond that, I’ll need more time to speak about Game Changer than we have.”

“There are some films you believe in personally and invest in. I gave my 200% to Game Changer. I feel happy that no audience member who spoke to me after watching it said the film was bad; everyone called it a good film. They appreciated my performance, which is more than enough for me,” she asserted. “Sometimes, we get hurt; it hurts so badly. So, that’s all it is.”

Also Read: ‘Game Changer’ director is ‘not completely satisfied’ with the film

It is worth noting here that the HD print of the big-budget film was leaked online within days of its theatrical release and the makers lodged a complaint against individuals for piracy and extortion.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.