‘Game Changer’ actor breaks silence on the Box Office failure

South Indian actor Anjali, who essayed the pivotal role of Parvathy, in Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’, has finally addressed the Box Office failure of S. Shankar’s film.

For the unversed, veteran Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar made his Telugu debut with the recently released political thriller ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan in double roles, of protagonist Ram Nandan and his father Appanna, along with Kiara Advani and Anjali.

The title opened to negative reviews from critics earlier this month and has earned INR180 crores so far, against the massive budget of INR350-425 crores.

Reacting to these disappointing numbers, Anjali, who played Ram Nandan’s mother in the film, admitted that it ‘hurts’ when projects made with so much passion fail to leave a mark.

“As an actor, I can only take responsibility for how well I played my character,” she said.

Anjali continued, “To hope a movie works at the box office is something we strive for with promotions. But beyond that, I’ll need more time to speak about Game Changer than we have.”

“There are some films you believe in personally and invest in. I gave my 200% to Game Changer. I feel happy that no audience member who spoke to me after watching it said the film was bad; everyone called it a good film. They appreciated my performance, which is more than enough for me,” she asserted. “Sometimes, we get hurt; it hurts so badly. So, that’s all it is.”

It is worth noting here that the HD print of the big-budget film was leaked online within days of its theatrical release and the makers lodged a complaint against individuals for piracy and extortion.