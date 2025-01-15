‘Game Changer’ director is ‘not completely satisfied’ with the film

Amidst the allegations of inflated Box Office numbers and largely negative reviews from critics, veteran filmmaker S. Shankar admits that he is not completely satisfied with Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’.

Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar, known for his distinct style of making long movies, made his Tollywood debut with the recently released ‘Game Changer’. However, the veteran says he is not satisfied with how the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has turned out.

“I am not completely satisfied with the output of Game Changer. I should have done better,” he said in a recent interview.

“Many good scenes have been trimmed due to time constraints. Total duration came down to more than five Hours. We have cut down a few things to acquire a sculpture,” he shared.

Notably, the political thriller, directed by Tamil filmmaker S. Shankar in his Telugu debut, co-stars Ram Charan with Kiara Advani and Anjali, along with Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth and Sunil.

On January 10, ‘Game Changer’ opened to big Box Office numbers but negative reviews from critics, with many calling it a strictly average film which lacked depth and failed to live up to its grand title.

The massive Box Office collections of the big budget film were also under question from industry experts.