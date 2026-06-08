GILGIT: Unofficial and unconfirmed results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections held on 24 seats on Sunday showed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious in seven constituencies as counting of votes continued.

According to complete unofficial and preliminary results from 19 out of 24 constituencies in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the leading party.

The PPP has secured victories in nine constituencies, according to unofficial results. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won three seats, while independent candidates have secured six constituencies.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has won one seat, according to the unofficial count.

The results remain preliminary and unofficial, pending formal confirmation by the Election Commission authorities.

GB Elections 2026 Unofficial Results

Gilgit Baltistan EC orders Presiding officers to provide Form 45 to polling agents

The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Election Commission (EC) has directed all presiding officers in Gilgit-Baltistan to provide a copy of Form 45 to polling agents.

The development comes after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira demanded the mandatory provision of the form.

The Election Commission has instructed presiding officers across all 24 constituencies to strictly follow the guidelines and ensure that polling agents receive at least one attested copy of Form 45.

According to the EC, ensuring the provision of Form 45 is a mandatory requirement under the Elections Act 2017.