Police detain two goats over ‘bad’ behaviour

A duo of escaped goats in Washington was detained by law enforcement after they roamed the city and pursued pedestrians.

The animals were observed pursuing individuals on Sunday, November 24, as stated by the Kent Police Department in a post on Instagram. Details revealed, the Kent Police Department shared on their Instagram account that the goats were seen in the northern part of the city and were “apprehended for inappropriate conduct”.

“We are uncertain of their origin, but these two seemed to believe that chasing people would be entertaining,” the post indicated. “Do not misunderstand us; they are undeniably adorable. However, it is unacceptable for either people or goats to pursue others,” they added.

The department humorously noted that they questioned the two playful goats about their aggressive behavior, to which “one of them responded with a bleat, claiming he was simply ‘feeling a bit baaaaa-d today.'”

The goats were not charged for their “misdeeds” but were instead taken to the King County Animal Shelter, where officials are currently attempting to locate their owner. It appears that goats can indeed create chaos, as evidenced by an incident last year when another goat was humorously ridden by its owner, Anne Lomas, who resorted to this “drastic” measure after her pet, named Gary, began to cause disturbances on their farm in Cumbria.