Good news for govt employees, pensioners in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to pay the salaries and pensions of all current and retired government employees by January 31, ARY News reported on Monday.

The move comes to facilitate the government employees and pensioners due to the weekend holidays.

As per details, the KP government has decided for timely disbursement of salaries and pensions as Feb 1 will fall on Saturday, which is a government holiday.

The finance department has been instructed for the timely disbursement of pensions to government pensioners.

The finance department has issued a circular to all administrative officers of government departments, directing them to ensure that salaries and pensions are paid before the government holidays on February 1 and 2.

Last month, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department issued a stern warning to government (govt) employees for skipping official office hours. Negligence may result in salary deductions, transfers, or disciplinary actions.

In response to public complaints, a notification has been sent to all provincial offices and departments, instructing employees to strictly follow office timings from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The directive emphasizes that negligence in fulfilling official responsibilities will not be tolerated, and strict actions will be taken against violators.